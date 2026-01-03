Build a new dungeon every week in 2026 with this villainous print and play board game

What's your New Year's resolution? Will you be joining a gym, learning a new skill, or do you have other ambitions in mind? Well, if your goal is to become the boss of an RPG dungeon, I have good news for you. Dungeon Pages: Underboss is the latest Roll and Write Board game from PNP Arcade, and it will let you live out your dreams of becoming an evil overlord, with new content coming every week of the year.

The original Dungeon Pages released gradually throughout 2023, and tasked players with venturing into a dungeon and slaying the baddies and beasties lurking within. It was followed up by a variety of spin offs, including Sci-Fi and tower defense variants. Now the script is getting flipped, and players are instead put in control of the big bad, defending themselves from waves of pesky adventurers.

Dungeon Pages: Underboss is really a collection of sheets of paper. Each sheet contains a different boss, a selection of heroes, and some grids representing the dungeons where you'll fight them. You'll be rolling evil dice that will enable you to place your minions, set traps, and activate your abilities, alongside good dice, which grant the heroes fighting you the opportunity to make their moves. You gain points by slaying these heroes, and lose points every time they loot the treasure your dungeon is loaded with.

If you're just in the mood for a one shot, you can pick up the Core Set for $5(£3). You can also sign up for the Yearlong Adventure for $20 (£15) and receive 52 bosses, dungeons, and sets of heroes to oppose, parceled out over each week of 2026.

