The Europa Ice War gets memed to reality in this upcoming TTRPG!

The Europa Ice War posts once again prove to me that there's no rhyme or reason to what can go viral online. One day, it's the most deep-fried video of Jack Black going "Chicken Jockey" you've ever seen. The next day, it's a community-driven sci-fi epic about the eternal conflict on Europa, Jupiter's icy moon. The memes are so strong that there are even plans for an actual TTRPG: War-Torn Ice Moon.

War-Torn Ice Moon will use a modified version of the FIST (Freelance Infantry Strike Team) system. The FIST RPG is honestly among the underrated yet best tabletop RPGs of its time. The base game features paranormal Cold War mercenaries utilizing science and spirituality to make ends meet.

Said ends were often met by ending other people's lives. Gameplay-wise, the system is a quick and action-heavy experience, perfect for the short lives of the average Europa soldier. It's quite appropriate that the Icy Moon War game uses rules from a Cold War game.

As for the story, it all started in January 2025, when online user lolt64 began posting about a fictional war on the icy moon Europa. Namely, how the soldiers coped with the never-ending war, such as making jokes about the very concept of warmth or comfort. I personally imagine the Europa war as a sci-fi version of the Siege of Bastogne in 1944.

The gallows humor seamlessly transitions into brutal war, and it's honestly a fantastic setting for storytelling. Anybody who's watched Band of Brothers can attest to that fact. Whether it's lasers or bullets flying across the battlefield, it's the cold that ultimately defines the conflict.

If you want to learn more about the setting, the creator has a very detailed blog post about the story and planned gameplay mechanics. The game will also feature artwork from Finn of Sharp_Sticks, whose pulpy style perfectly captures the setting's bleak retro aesthetic.

War-Torn Ice Moon will go live on Kickstarter in September 2025.

Need some comrades to spend the colder months ahead? You can chat with the folks over at the Wargamer Discord. If all this talk of war has you itching for some tactics, the best strategy board games list is for you.