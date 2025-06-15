Get The Isle of Cats and other cosy digital board games at more than 50% off

If you love feisty felines (not to be confused with elephants) and strategy games, then you're in for a treat. The Build Your Own Tabletop and Deck Builder Bundle includes cat strategy games; Isle of Cats and Quilts and Cats of Calico, along with a selection of 16 other digital adaptations of popular board games.

Firstly, let's talk about the Isle of Cats. Based on its popular board game counterpart, Dire Wolf Digital brings us a… well, a digital version. The aim of this game is to save cats from the evil cat abductor, Lord Vesh. Players rescue felines by arranging them on their escape boat to maximize points, in a vaguely Tetris-like tile arrangement puzzle.

Each unique cat tile belongs to a color-coded family, and the challenge lies in fitting them together while keeping families intact. It's a delightful mix of puzzle-solving strategy, providing challenges and achievements along the way, and a great example of one of the best board games to be translated into the digital world.

Dire Wolf Digital also developed Clank!, also included in the bundle. If you haven't heard of it, this deck-building game is a fantasy adventure that sees you trying to steal back treasure from a Smaug-esque dragon, and it's a lot of fun to see it brought to life digitally. It's one of those games that's a ton of fun, but it can be hard to get people together for, so the opportunity to play online makes it a lot easier to coordinate.

Last but not least, I want to turn the spotlight to Quilts and Cats of Calico. Why? More cats! This game is very much about strategy, but it's infinitely better because cats are involved. Gameplay is all about thoughtfully placing scraps of fabric, which might sound dull, but it's a deeply satisfying experience.

You combine different colors or patterns to gain points and sew buttons onto your tiles. If the quilt looks comfy enough, then a feline friend may choose to take a snooze, but with every cat having a different preference, you've got to think carefully about what you place. Its soundtrack is very soothing, too, and the accompanying cat trills make it even cosier - perfect for rainy days and a warm drink.

Other games in the bundle that I recommend checking out are:

Cascadia: One of our picks for the best strategy board games around, Cascadia is a calming game set in the Pacific Northwest, where your goal is to help cultivate a perfect ecosystem. It's a game for our times, and the added multiplayer options for the digital edition are a welcome addition.

K2 Digital: this game allows you to embark on thrilling adventures that challenge fate and push you to the edge… but hopefully not too close to the edge. With four gameplay modes, you can climb the mountain alone or with friends. Strategize and make it to the top.

Dune Imperium : at its heart, this is a strategic game. It sees you navigating Arrakis while battling and earning achievements. This game can be played solo or online. Ultimately, the future of the planet is in your hands!

If these games are sounding paw-sitively delightful, then the Fanatical's Build Your Own Tabletop & Deckbuilder Bundle is for you, just be sure to purr-sue it before Saturday 12, July 2025. This Fanatical deal allows you to create a custom bundle starting at 2 games for $14.99/£14.99. The more you add, the bigger the savings! Get 3+ games for $7.25/ £7.25 or 5+ for $7.00/ £7.00. And this bundle has so much more to give.

Chat about your favorite board games with our staff and other readers through the Wargamer Discord community. We would love to hear about your favourite board games, but if you want to know some of ours, take a look at this list of the best strategy board games.