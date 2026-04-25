Fantasy board game based on cult classic RPG gets new crowdfunder for final chapter

I have a confession: I love dumb, colorful pulpy fantasy. If you're like me, then the Heroes of Might and Magic series may well have a special place in your heart. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game is a faithful tabletop reincarnation of the beloved strategy RPG, which, while a little on the crunchy side, does a fantastic job of replicating the sense of adventure and fantastical wonder that comes part and parcel with the series. What's more, it looks as though we're in for some expansions courtesy of a new (and final) crowdfunder for the title.

Developer Archon Studio recently previewed a new crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound with the intent of bringing three expansions to the base game. The Factory, Bulwark, and Forge expansions are all front and centre in the campaign.

Given that the campaign is only in its preview stage, Archon Studio hasn't revealed many concrete details about the products just yet. However, the developer has made it clear that this campaign marks the last chapter of Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game and promises a "final chance to help bring the complete world of Enroth to the tabletop."

Those who follow the campaign and then decide to back it will also receive a follower gift: a charming cardboard trading post. More than just a prop, the trading post will allow you a more immersive and streamlined way to trade resources mid-game. Even some of the best board games out there fail to deliver this level of convenience.

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game is a generous title, offering a range of competitive, co-operative, and single-player scenarios across a wide range of maps. Strategic battles and resource management are the order of the day as you battle to guide your hero of choice to victory.

The campaign's Project Manager, going by Michal_T_Archon, has made it clear that the developer is still open to suggestions from fans for new stretch goals. If you want to get in on the ground floor of the project and, potentially, have some input yourself, now seems like the ideal time.

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