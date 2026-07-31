Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton announce new board game show, a spiritual successor to Tabletop

Nine years after Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton's board game show Tabletop came to an end, but now at GenCon, the pair have announced Conludo or 'Play Together' which looks like it's going to do a great job of filling that void - though perhaps in a more casual, video podcast-y kind of way.

On each episode of Coludo, Day and Wheaton will talk about something they've been enjoying, be it a book, a movie, music, or food. They'll then play a board game related to that theme - with nerdy celebrity special guests joining in, of course.

Conludo is launching as a late stretch goal for Day's The Guild: Ren Faire'd movie, making it the second beloved Geek & Sundry show to see a surprise comeback.

The show's existence depends on how much additional funds are raised in the Kickstarter, which has passed $4 million with 21 days left to go.

According to an announcement video by Wheaton and Day, each $100,000 generated after the crowdfunder hits the $4.5 million mark will unlock one episode, and the duo are aiming to make ten in total.

There'll be Conludo merch, from pins, to hats, to hoodie, but Day says, "Every single dollar of profit goes to actually making stuff".

For me, it was Tabletop and SU&SD that were responsible for sparking my interest in modern board gaming, so I'm pretty excited about this - especially since so many great board games have come out in the last decade that I'd love to see these two play.

We actually spoke to Felicia Day recently about The Guild movie and her writing process on the project, you can check out that interview, here. And you should also take a look at our first Wargamer Direct show, which includes Starcraft miniature reveals and some great indie recommendations.