Square Enix have announced a Final Fantasy board game due later this year

Two days ago, Square Enix announced a partnership with KessCo to deliver a Final Fantasy board game. They are also working on a set of dice inspired by the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster reboots. Both the dice and the game are scheduled to release in quarter three of this year.

This won't be Final Fantasy's first journey into the tabletop realm. There was its crossover with Magic: the Gathering last year, which sold unbelievably well. There's also the Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG and the series's very own TCG.

In fact, this won't even be the first Final Fantasy board game. It's preceded by titles like Chocobo Party Up!, Final Fantasy VII: Materia Hunter, and Chocobo's Dungeon. Although, each of these games received mixed reviews from the Board Game Geek community.

Will this new Final Fantasy title break the cycle and deliver a fantastic RPG experience? At this stage, it's impossible to know. Very little information about the game has been revealed in the initial wave of announcements.

KessCo, the company working on the game, is known for selling toys targeted at children and jigsaw puzzles. This won't be their first crack at adapting a video game into a board game, though. They previously developed several titles like Sonic Roll and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

The game is designed for 1-4 players, and it will cover the first three installments of the Final Fantasy series. Beyond this, we're in the dark, we've no idea what's inside its NES cartridge shaped case or how the game will function mechanically.

More details will be made available soon, as the game will be previewed at the New York Toy Fair from the 14th to the 17th February.

Are you a Final Fantasy fan, or more of a Dragon Quest diehard? Tell us all about your favorite roleplaying games, digital or physical, on the Wargamer Discord.

If you're in the mood for an epic quest, have a look at Wargamer's list of seven great RPG board games.