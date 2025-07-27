The Goonies: Never Say Die board game is 46% off, and it's an 80s throwback!

If there's one era that's forever associated with board games, then it's got to be the 1980s. Thanks to rose-tinted 3D anaglyph glasses, countless people have nostalgia for that era's gaming, particularly on the tabletop. Certainly, Stranger Things played a massive role in refiring that nostalgia. But nothing beats the original movie, which perfectly encapsulates 80s adventure: The Goonies.

For only $18.99 on Amazon, you can relive the magic of the Spielberg classic with Funko's The Goonies: Never Say Die. The board game features nine scenarios, the first three covering the events of the original film. The easiest way to describe the game is a sort of lite version of Dungeons and Dragons meets Betrayal at House on the Hill. Since those are two of the best board games ever, it should give you an idea of how fun I find this Goonies game.

The GM (which amusingly means 'Goondocks Master' here) is responsible for all the dangers and foes the players meet throughout the game. Up to four players can play against the GM, each scenario assigning them a specific goal. Regardless of player count, the Goonie players can have Sloth as an ally. Villains-wise, the GM can use Mama Fratelli and her two sons, a giant octopus, and terrifyingly undead One-Eyed Willy, plus some other lesser foes.

The moment-to-moment gameplay emphasizes exploration and player abilities to progress the story. The real star of the board game was the six original scenarios that acted as a pseudo-sequel to the film. Even in tabletop form, I loved getting to live through the new adventures of the Goonies gang.

Though not on sale, there's an affordable expansion pack called Under the Goondocks. It adds Brand, Andy, and Stef as playable characters, plus three new scenarios. The commitment to Goonies lore and storytelling makes this simple board game a must for any fan of 80s adventure films.

