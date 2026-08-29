Gothic survival board game to get rerelease and expansion in new crowdfunder

When night settles in and the shadows grow long, horrors and monsters come forth from the yawning darkness, keen to snuff out the candle of civilisation. It's a tried and tested horror trope that survival tower defense board game Aberration aims to bring to the tabletop. The well-received fantasy horror board game is getting another print run and a brand new expansion, Oblivion's Embrace, all thanks to a new crowdfunder.

The crowdfunding project is going well, having reached nearly $150,000 (£111,000) with 18 days left to go. This not only means that the campaign will likely be a safe bet, but it also means you've got plenty of time to decide if the title is right for you.

At its core, Aberration offers a cooperative tower defense experience for one to four players. You'll use asymmetric powers, worker placement mechanics, and bag building elements to defend a village beset by deadly horrors. This is all framed by a gorgeous board and a detailed range of miniatures.

Though I've not played the game myself, Aberration comes from the talented mind of veteran game designer Peter Lee, responsible for the gorgeous worker placement game Lords of Waterdeep (which I hold to be one of the best board games of all time).

There are four pledge levels. Bürach Defender costs $95 (£70) and nets you the core game, while Oblivion's Embrace sets you back $139 (£103) and adds the expansion by the same name to the mix.

Those looking for the other expansion can go for the Aberration Hunter pledge. Coming in at $179 (£132), this one includes the core game, Oblivion's Embrace, and the Arcanists and Abominations expansion. Lastly, we have the aptly named All-In, which comes to a chunky $275 (£203). This includes everything in Aberration Hunter as well as a range of smaller add-ons. Notably, each pledge comes with access to applicable stretch goals, too.

What makes a good survival horror game? Tell us your thoughts on the Wargamer Discord.