HeroQuest-inspired dungeon-crawling board game discontinued due to rising costs

While tales of success in the board game world are often cause for celebration, not every title is lucky enough to keep its head above capitalism's proverbial waters. Fantasy Flight Games is slated to discontinue Descent: Legends of the Dark, a charming dungeon delver in the mold of genre classic HeroQuest.

The news comes courtesy of a statement from Fantasy Flight Games itself.

"It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the discontinuation of Descent: Legends of the Dark," explains the post.

"Between ever-increasing manufacturing costs, lengthy and pricey app development timelines, and global economic shifts making everything more expensive to produce, it became abundantly clear that continuing to make this game is just not feasible," the statement continues.

"In a fiercely competitive board game industry, that simply isn't sustainable, and because of circumstances outside of FFG's control, there are no adjustments we could make that could lower costs enough to continue printing the game."

While Descent: Legends of the Dark never quite made it into our list of the very best board games, it is disheartening to see a series be sent to the great gaming table in the sky.

As part of its announcement, Fantasy Flight Games claimed that "there are no adjustments we could make that could lower costs enough to continue printing the game."

Given that "global economic shifts" seems to be a corporate stand-in for rising economic pressure courtesy of rising geopolitical tensions and US tariffs, Fantasy Flight's claim has plenty of ground to stand on.

That said, while Act III of the game is no longer in development, Fantasy Flight made it clear that support for the companion app will be ongoing, meaning that those with the Act I or Act II boxes will still be able to enjoy their purchases.

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