Hitman: The Board Game's promising crowdfunding campaign is set for imminent launch

On paper, it seems like a tall order to translate a tense, espionage-heavy action video game into board game form. However, Hitman: The Board Game looks like it might pull off this delicate feat, at least if production value and attention to detail are any indicator. Both of these qualities are on full display in the preview for MOOD Publishing's latest crowdfunding campaign. It won't stay in the preview stage for long, however, as the campaign will launch in earnest on April 30.

Despite its action-centric veneer, if you scratch the surface of any of the Hitman games, you'll find a rich seam of strategy and intrigue. In Hitman, planning and lateral thinking serve you just as well as raw reflexes - if not better. It's these elements that Hitman: The Board Game seeks to capture.

Designed as a competitive experience for between one and four players, you'll be racing to kill specific targets across the world, all while sabotaging your opponents. Locations and targets are modular, affording different mechanical combinations which should, in theory, keep the game pleasingly replayable. To join the ranks of our best board games list, Hitman: The Board Game will need to deliver on this front to keep things from getting stale.

The title promises a tight action economy where you and your opponents will be able to take three actions on a given turn. You'll be able to distract guards, hide bodies, set traps, grab disguises, break down doors, and generally engage in all sorts of spycraft and assassin-coded behaviour. The four agents in the box also come with their own bespoke abilities.

What's more, the title is an official collaboration between MOOD Publishing and IO Interactive, the folks behind the Hitman video games. While not a guarantee of success, this connection certainly raises a green flag and has me cautiously optimistic for the title.

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