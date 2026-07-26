I'm intrigued by the imminent crowdfunder for this sci-fi bet-em-up board game

Picture this: you're in the pulpy sci-fi future and an eclectic band of gladiators is battling for your amusement. More than that, though, you're going to make serious bank. This is the premise of refreshing retro-futirist sci-fi betting board game Omega: The Dome from developer 2CBJ Studios. You'll place bets on aspiring fighters, while playing cards to influence the battles themselves. The Gladiators boast unique powers amid a title that promises a deep degree of replayability.

This intriguing offering is starting a brand new crowdfunder on July 28. While I've not played Omega for myself (yet), the bold, retro-futuristic design evokes pulpy sci-fi at its best. What's more the project has an earnest irreverence about it, exemplified by its diverse, playful art style. Omega is intended for between two and six players and promises fast-paced games lasting around 45 minutes - a pleasant departure from the long-haul eurogames that sometimes dominate the crowdfunding world.

2CBJ Studios describes Omega as a "drunken fever dream" which has been refined through Tabletop Simulator and house playtests. The campaign is oozing with indie optimism and, while that's no guarantee of quality in and of itself, the bold display of such earnest underdog ambition kindles my heart.

What's more, Omega is directly inspired by Titan, One Night Werewolf (one of the best board games of its kind), Cosmic Encounter, and Munchkin. There is a fruitful strain of creative DNA at play here, including fractious multiplayer shenanigans, hidden information and an emphasis on replayability.

Given the short game times, Omega's success will almost certainly be contingent on the extent to which 2CBJ sticks the replayability landing. However, given the charm and grit that seems to radiate from the campaign, I consider myself cautiously optimistic - perhaps you should too.

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