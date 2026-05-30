Kickstarter for Dropout's Game Changer board game exceeds $5 million

In a heartening development for lovers of colorful party games, Game Changer: Home Edition, a board game adaptation of streaming service Dropout's popular game show by the same name, has enjoyed significant Kickstarter success.

Game Changer: Home Edition has raised over $5 million (£3.7 million) so far, with just under a weel left in its ongoing Kickstarter campaign.

Contrary to Dropout's own version of Game Changer, which famously doesn't tell contestants the rules of the game until they work them out by playing, Game Changer: Home Edition consists of three well-defined mini games.

The first of these, Bingo, is a word association game with some surface-level similarities to Codenames - one of the best board games of its kind. Here, two teams are given prompts and must predict which words their opponents will use.

Second, we have Name a Number, a bidding game where teams bid on challenges, with higher bids making the challenges harder. Lastly, there's Sam Says, which follows the format of Charades, but with twists added after each new word. My personal favorite allows the opposing team to make as much noise as they like during your round - diabolical.

In a considerate move, the Kickstarter campaign offers a $19 (£14) Sampler Edition, which includes a slimmed-down version of Sam Says aimed at folks with less disposable income. Those looking for the full game will need to fork out $39 (£29). This includes all three mini-games.

Those looking for exclusive rewards can grab a Kickstarter Bundle for $59 (£44), which includes the full game, the Community Deck, and the Winners Deck. The former includes 100 prompts selected through Kickstarter Challenges, while the latter contains a deck of "prizes" which the losing team must give to the winner.

If you're looking for a more expensive bundle, a range of deluxe options is available, including a $1000 (£740) tier where Dropout will send you a prop from the Game Changer TV show. While far too excessive for someone on a journalist's salary to consider, I'm sure there are megafans out there who will relish the chance to get a piece of Dropout history for themselves.

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