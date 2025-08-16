Swords and Sorcery meets mecha anime as this classic TTRPG comes to the West!

As part of Lionwing's Legends of Japan retro line, Wares Blade finally comes to the West in 2025. If you've ever wanted a TTRPG that evokes classic anime such as Magic Knight Rayearth and Visions of Escaflowne, this should be on your radar. After Wares Blade launched in 1986, it became one of the most successful Japanese TTRPGs of all time.

But like so many of the best tabletop RPGs from Japan of its era, an English release never materialized. The franchise continued to grow in Japan, spawning tons of novels, video games, and even audio dramas. To celebrate the game's upcoming 40th anniversary, Lionwing is launching a Kickstarter for the beloved 80s TTRPG.

As for how the game plays, it's a dream come true for the anime-loving crunch enthusiasts. Wares Blade blends the in-vogue wargame-style combat with some innovative roleplaying mechanics. Lionwing specifically draws from the Wares Blade Renewal book, widely considered the definitive version in Japan.

With many modern tabletop games opting for a sleeker experience, there's something nostalgic about returning to an era of big number rolls. The 80s era of TTRPGs especially loved the sound of clattering dice. Pair that with the inherent complexity of mecha and magic, Wares Blade will surely satisfy the number crunchers.

Translating a behemoth of a TTRPG from nearly four decades ago couldn't be anything but a passion project. Other than some minor quality-of-life changes, Lionwing will preserve the core of Wares Blade's gameplay. That speaks a lot about the confidence they have in people falling in love with Wares Blade just as they have.

Wares Blade launches its Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The game is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026; the timing could not be more perfect. Even for tabletop gamers who've never heard of the TTRPG before, the passion from those who do is testimony enough.

