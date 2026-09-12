Legendary lost wargame Confrontation is set to return in curious crowdfunder

If you've played Warhammer 40k's Kill Team, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's Warcry, or any other skirmish game over the past two decades, you've likely experienced the influence of Confrontation - a highly influential system first released in 1996. Over the course of four editions, publisher Rackham released 28mm metal and plastic figurines sculpted to an impressively high standard for the time. The dynamic poses of the models stood in stark contrast to the more static contemporaneous offerings from Games Workshop. 16 years after the last official edition, Confrontation is making a comeback, aiming to recapture the magic of the original.

Now called Incarnation, publisher Monolith Boardgames has released a preview for the project's upcoming crowdfunder. Though we don't yet have a launch date, there are a few tantalising tidbits to enjoy in the run-up. As is typical for such previews, those who follow the campaign at this stage but then go on to pledge will get access to an additional reward: Kylliar, a fearsome werewolf.

The premise will be familiar to fans of the original Confrontation. Incarnation promises to have us lead elite warriors and heroes in a tactical fantasy game based in the original setting: Aarklash. However, the campaign also promises that the world will be "reborn", so there may well be a departure in store. The prose also confirms that Incarnation will be a competitive tactical skirmish game designed for two players.

The game will centre around the Book of Aarklash, a "definitive lorebook" for the Confrontation universe, full of lore and history.

Though it's early days for the campaign and we can't yet vouch for Incarnation's quality, the legacy of Confrontation is enough to merit a healthy level of intrigue. Should Incarnation live up to the legacy of its predecessor, it may well boast an aesthetic promise and strategic depth worthy of the very best miniature wargames.

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