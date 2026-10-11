There's less than a day for you to get in on this $2 million fantasy board game crowdfunder

Board game crowdfunders can be a tricky business; the sheer number of titles vying for your time, attention and cash could be likened to a bucket full of crabs, each ruthlessly competing to get to the top. While the topmost crabs might not be everyone's favorite, it's worth highlighting any cancrine aspirants that manage to distinguish themselves. Enter: Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game, a tabletop adaptation of a beloved fantasy strategy video game by the same name. The folks at Archon Studio have raised over €1.8 million ($2 million) in pledges for the project with just under a day to go, at the time of writing.

The Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game crowdfunder centers around three new expansions in what the developers are calling the "last chapter" for the game: the Factory, Bulwark, and Forge expansions.

The game offers an adventure-driven strategy experience rooted in a colorful, if generic, fantasy world. You and up to three other players will make your way across an adventure map, engaging in turn-based battles using gorgeous miniatures. Given that the crowdfunder is due to end on October 12, there's not much time left to back the project (even if the core game never made our best board games list).

Those looking to get all the new expansions can pledge at the All New Big Box Vol. 3 level for €119.00 ($133). This includes the three expansions as well as the Golden Stretch Goals (of which there are many). This pledge is also available in a variant with separate boxes for its constituent elements. Conversely, if you've not got a copy of the main game, you can go for the Basic Vol. 3 pledge which offers the Core Game, Tower Expansion, Golden Stretch Goals and Regular Stretch Goals for the same price.

Shaded variants of both of these pledges are also available for €149.00 ($167). These include shaded versions of the miniatures from all of the above sets. Those wanting every single Heroes of Might and Magic 3: The Board Game product can go for the All In Vol. 3 €459.00 ($514). This is available in four variants, which you can check out on the campaign page itself.

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