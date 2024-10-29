The creator of Sushi Go is making a chill DnD board game

There’s another new Dungeons and Dragons board game coming from Wizkids. Made by Sushi Go creator Phil Walker-Harding, Edge of the Realms: Fields of Faerun is a tile-laying game where you create your own world map for your adventurers to explore.

It looks a little like Carcassonne from the outset, with players placing tiles to form a huge DnD map, but Fields of Faerun sets itself apart with a card-drafting element, where you pick face up map cards from a central supply. By the sounds of things, each player builds their own individual map. So really, it’s more like Cascadia.

The main Dungeons and Dragons flavor comes in the form of quest cards, which you can complete by creating and exploring particular terrain configurations. For instance, the card Wizard’s Apprentice wants you to explore four Wizard Tower landmarks, while you have to adventure in two connected city tiles to complete Find Metropolises. The game features simultaneous turns, so after drafting cards everyone places tiles on their maps at the same time.

The board game is available for preorder now on Wizkids’ website and will be launching in the second quarter of 2025. With a price tag of $24.99 and a playtime of 30 minutes (15 turns), it looks to be a casual or family board game, offering a quick and easy strategy experience.

The game’s designer, Phil Walker-Harding, is known for creating great board games like Sushi Go, Barenpark, and Imhotep.

This is actually the second DnD board game by Wizkids coming out next year. Just last month, the miniature maker announced Builder’s of Baldur’s Gate, a worker placement game set in the most famous DnD city. Both games are scheduled for Q2 2025, so if you’re a lover of tabletop RPGs and board games, it’s going to be an expensive season!

