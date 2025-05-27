Monster romance board game from RPG maker Paizo lets you date a sentient ooze

Paizo, a publisher best known for its Pathfinder tabletop RPG, revealed a quirky new board game at this year's PaizoCon. A Twitch stream from May 23 announced Monster Match, a dating-sim style tabletop game where you get intimate with classic adversaries from fantasy RPGs. "Pathfinder has a lot of action and adventure, but we're going to add a bit of romance later this year", says lead designer Joe Pasini.

That 'later this year' is all that the Pathfinder publisher has shared about a release date so far. However, the Paizo team did reveal a few extra details about the upcoming board game. It's apparently a "quick game" for two to six players where you'll "take monsters on dates, give them gifts, and build connections with them". The romantic theme makes us think this would be an ideal couples' board game, but the player count and concept also sound like a solid party game.

The monsters that are single and ready to mingle include a genie, a vampire, and a literal sentient ooze. Your dates might involve heading to a spa or a concert, and there are a variety of gifts you can charm them with – including a bag of rotten fruit.

We also learned from the PaizoCon livestream that it's possible for multiple players to pursue the same beastly beau. Paizo developer Eleanor Ferron mentions that she and Joe Pasini were competing for the love of a genie, while developer Michelle Y. Kim was more enamored by the game's sultry vampire. We're not exactly sure what the win condition of this game is, but we assume it has something to do with true love conquering all.

While we wait to hear more about Monster Match, why not check out some of the best board games that money can buy right now?