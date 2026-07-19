My favorite deckbuilding board game is getting a Lord of the Rings edition

Ascension is a very good deckbuilding game. Its original iteration, set in a generic but visually appealing dark fantasy setting, offered meaningful card-selection mechanics courtesy of distinctive factions and razor-sharp resource management. This otherwise excellent title was only ever let down by its bland setting, which pitched unknown heroes with dramatic names against a cookie-cutter demon horde. However, in a new crowdfunder, Ascension is getting a Lord of the Rings edition, promising to remedy this flaw.

The crowdfunder for The Lord of the Rings: Ascension has already achieved plenty of success, with that all-important funding level almost at $1 million (£743,000) with 25 days left. Given the popularity of The Lord of the Rings and the campaign's commitment to embody the themes and aesthetics of Tolkien's beloved mythos, it stands to reason that the project is in a strong position.

Elves, Humans, Dwarves, Hobbits and the forces of Sauron make up the game's core factions, with the usual cadence of play broken up by the presence of the One Ring itself. What's more, the bold aesthetic sensibilities of the timeless trilogy look to be well represented here. In addition to taking visual cues from Peter Jackson's excellent film adaptations, the cards and playmats on offer in the campaign evoke the works of master illustrators Alan Lee and John Howe.

There are three main pledge levels available. The Trilogy Bundle costs $150 (£112) and will net you three standalone games: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Those looking for a lower price point can grab the Fellowship of the Ring box on its own for $60 (£45). Lastly, if you can afford it, you can grab the Deluxe Saga Collection for $499 (£371), complete with leatherbound editions and premium components.

Like many of the best board games, Ascension offers simple, accessible fundamentals. You gain runes to gain new cards and use power to damage monsters. Damaging monsters nets you rewards and gets you closer to victory. However, the cards themselves offer a robust basis for intriguing engines and engaging interactions, enough to rival Magic: The Gathering. In short, it's worth a look.

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