Get criminally underrated board game Mycelia at 45% off on Amazon

The highly underrated Ravensburger board game Mycelia is 45% over at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $40, you can pick up a copy for $21.98 while this deal is running. This adorable, simple deckbuilder has a really cute theme, with lots of lovely artwork of mushroom people.

You can check out our Mycelia review, to see if Wargamer’s Tim Linward thought it was worth adding to our best board games list. Playing with two mushroom farmers who were relative newcomers to the genre, he found it to be a great introduction to deck building games.

It follows a pretty straightforward pattern: you start with a deck of pretty basic mushroom characters, and gradually upgrade it, adding new cards and filtering out the bad ones. The unique element, however, is how you win. Rather than simply accumulating points or currency, you have a board representing the forest floor which you need to clear plastic dew drops from to be victorious. Occasionally, they’ll rain back down in random spots, complicating your plans.

With its whimsical subject matter and adorable characters, Mycelia makes for a brilliant family board game. If you’re looking for a game that both young and old can enjoy, then you could do a lot worse than picking this one up at a heavy discount.

For just over $20 you’re definitely getting your money’s worth. There’s plenty of replayability in the game, with opportunities to try different strategies, and an advanced set of cards you can graduate to once you’ve

Tim found it was quite cutthroat at two players, however – so perhaps not a brilliant couples board game, unless you like arguments. If instead you prefer simmering with silent frustration, we recommend Sky Team.

For more great board games to try, you should check out our list of the best strategy board games. Or come share your latest gaming tales on our Discord server.