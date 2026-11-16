Forbidden Stars board game remake canceled as designer is convicted of child abuse

On November 15, tabletop publisher Chaosium halted development of Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins. The board game's primary designer, Samuel William Bailey, was convicted of sexually abusing children on Thursday, November 12. An update from Chaosium on the game's Gamefound page says: "Until we were contacted on Friday afternoon, this is the first time we had ever heard of this matter".

A court report from Skagit County, Washington confirms Bailey was found guilty of five counts of first-degree child rape, as well as two counts of first-degree child molestation. Two children, both under the age of eight, were reportedly assaulted between June 2022 and June 2023. Bailey is currently in custody, and he will be sentenced on December 10.

Bailey co-designed Forbidden Stars, the 2015 Warhammer 40k board game that Old Ones Origins is based on. He is credited as the sole designer for the Lovecraft-themed remake. Old Ones Origins was crowdfunded by 2,979 backers on Gamefound, who paid almost $770,000 towards the project.

"These are very serious crimes, and have significant legal implications on the Old Ones Origins board game, beyond the serious moral implications", Chaosium's Gamefound update says. "We have stopped all development on this project."

A StretchPay installment, which allowed backers to pay their pledges piecemeal, was scheduled for November 15. "We have directed Gamefound to stop that charge and have been working closely with them", Chaosium says. "However, we need to let everyone know that it is Sunday and many financial institutions are closed, and despite Gamefound's best efforts we might not be able to prevent the installment from being charged to the backers who chose StretchPay payment."

Wargamer had previously published articles about Old Ones Origins, some including quotes from Bailey. We have removed these from the site out of respect to the victims and their family members.