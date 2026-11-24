Tabletop publisher Chaosium shared an update about the board game Call of Cthulhu: Old Ones Origins on November 24. Development was halted earlier this month, after the game's designer was convicted of rape and child molestation. Chaosium confirms it has met with the victims' family "to collaborate on the basic framework for moving forward in support of the victims, their family, and others that might be similarly affected".

Samuel William Bailey was convicted in Skagit County on November 12, after assaulting two children between 2022 and 2023. He will be sentenced on December 10, potentially facing life in prison.

Chaosium says it had no knowledge of Bailey's crimes until the conviction became public. "To the best of our knowledge his conviction was the first public mention of his prosecution outside of the Washington State court docket system", it explains in a Gamefound post from November 19.

"Chaosium had received no notice of this prosecution, we were not a witness, we were not deposed, and had no interaction whatsoever with the court." "We entered into a contract with Samuel W. Bailey in 2024, and the prosecution started in 2023", it adds. "Bailey never disclosed that very material information to us. If he had, we would not have agreed to have any involvement with him in any capacity."

In Tuesday's Gamefound post, Chaosium confirms its lawyers "rescinded the agreement with the convicted sex offender", and "are pursuing recoupments of all funds paid". The publisher had previously stated it planned to void Bailey's contract on grounds of fraud.

Despite this, it seems like production on the game is set to continue. Chaosium pledges to remove any game mechanics given by Bailey, and no credit will be given to him. "He will not receive another dime in payment", the publisher adds.

The victims' father tells Chaosium (and the backers of Old Ones Origins) "we appreciate the way Chaosium is handling this and obliterating any legacy of the perpetrator in connection with this product". "With the changes they are making to the game, we want to see them move forward with the modified game."

Chaosium says it will reach out to two charities that "helped the family through the ordeal", intending to offer publicity and financial support. The victims' father adds "it would be nice to see some good come from this for the organizations that helped us through". "I believe we reached a solution that achieves both those objectives."

However, Chaosium says it will still cancel the project if enough backers withdraw funding. "Despite the collaborative approach between Chaosium and the family, we recognize the community has a vote in this too."