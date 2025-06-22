This special edition Lord of the Rings board game comes with its own damn table

A new crowdfunding campaign for The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation Ultimate Edition is days away from commencing on Gamefound.

Originally released in 2002, The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation is perhaps one of the best board games of its kind. In The Confrontation, you and one other player take on the role of the Free Peoples of Middle-earth or the forces of Sauron in their efforts to determine the fate of the One Ring. The short, sharp 30-minute rounds see players match wits in a contest of hidden information and military strategy.

The Confrontation is still going strong, if its new Gamefound campaign is any indication. Set to start in just over four days (at time of writing), the campaign will give fans the chance to get their hands on an Ultimate Edition of the renowned board game - fitting for one of the best Lord of the Rings board games.

Put simply, this thing is absolutely stunning. The game board itself is a table in its own right. The map sitting atop this gorgeous wooden construct is a replica of Middle-earth, boasting 30 unique points of interest. The board is wooden and embossed with a relief depicting scenes from the saga in a timeless visual style. It also includes several retractable gaming surfaces as well as storage areas for the pieces.

The pieces themselves are eye-watering, depicting the red eye of Sauron and the White Tree of Gondor on their reverse side.

However, as tempting and luxurious as this edition might be, we have yet to be given any idea as to the price tag. Given the quality of the product in question, it seems likely that the Ultimate Edition will be out of the realm of the casually affordable. That said, the campaign seems ideal for die-hard fans looking for a definitive, immersive and timeless Lord of the Rings experience.

If you're looking for like-minded board game fans, why not head down to the Wargamer Discord community?