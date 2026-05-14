Board game industry reels after surprise sale of studio behind hit series Undaunted

Osprey Games has confirmed its parent company, Bloomsbury Publishing, is selling the company's board games and card games line. "Going forwards, wargames and roleplaying games will form the core part of what we publish", Osprey says in a social media post from May 13. "This was not a decision taken lightly and reflects a strategic refocusing on book publishing."

Osprey Games was launched in 2015, just one year after esteemed historical book publisher Osprey Publishing was acquired by Bloomsbury. Since then, it's brought many excellent board games to the hobby, from The King is Dead to Ofrenda to General Orders: World War II.

One of its most famous lines is the beloved Undaunted. Series co-designer David Thompson, who has worked with Osprey for 14 years, tells Wargamer the company "will always hold a special, unique place in my heart", and the team behind Osprey have "grown to be like a family to me".

"It was over a decade ago that Duncan Molloy, then the lead of the Osprey Games board game division, took a chance on a fledgling designer and signed what would eventually go on to be Undaunted: Normandy", Thompson says. " Over the next decade, I had the opportunity to collaborate with Duncan, Filip Hartelius, Anthony Howgego, Jordan Wheeler, Rhys Ap Gwyn, and Luke Evison on the editorial staff."

"Each and every one of them are incredibly talented people", Thompson adds. "I would be remiss if I did not mention Emily Neat, Pete Ward, Benji Corless, Benjamin Thorne, and George Barker from the marketing staff and Gareth Clarke for his graphic design." "Amazing people, each and every one."

Ellie Dix, designer of Threaded (which has turned out to be one of Osprey Games' final published titles), says "I'm saddened by the news as the team at Osprey have been doing an amazing job". "I'm really thrilled with the work they have done on Threaded. I'm very proud with what we've created together."

"We are immensely proud of the exceptional catalogue of board game card games that we have had the privilege to publish over the years", Osprey says. "We have worked with some of the very best designers and illustrators that the industry has to offer, alongside many other incredible contributors, and we are deeply grateful to the talented and passionate team who have brought these games to life."

Bloomsbury announced in April it was "taking the opportunity to streamline its structure for further growth". While Bloomsbury saw profit "more than doubled" between 2021 and 2024, profits dipped slightly in 2025, from $48.8 million to $42.1 million. Bloomsbury said its restructure would impact 55 roles across the US and the UK.

No new board and card games will be commissioned by Osprey, and the fate of Osprey's existing board games - and the designers and illustrators who created them - is uncertain. "During this transitional period, and as we look for a new home for our board and card games, we remain committed to supporting our designers, partners and collaborators, and will continue to release, sell and license upcoming games according to our existing schedules", Osprey says.

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