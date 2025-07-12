This OSR tabletop RPG is a darker cousin of Fallout, with post-apocalyptic magic

Ashes Without Number is the latest game from Sine Nomine Publishing, and it's just as immersive as their other titles. Few settings are as terrifying yet provocative as stories set after the apocalypse. True, it's exciting to see the massive cataclysmic events that led to the destruction of humanity as we know it. The real terror starts to set in when you realize that in these wastes, life still crawls on.

Like Sine Nomine's previous games, Ashes Without Number is merely a backdrop for whatever apocalypse you can imagine. Did the world fall to nuclear winter, or has the Earth finally decided to fire back against humanity's greed with a natural disaster? The choice is yours, and that customizability is thanks to the Old School Renaissance-inspired system (OSR).

For the unfamiliar, the OSR philosophy is a return to the older and simpler style of RPG gameplay. Fans of Basic/Advanced Dungeons and Dragons will deeply appreciate the philosophy behind OSR systems. Systems such as Basic Fantasy RPG and Old School Essentials are good examples of what they accomplish. Most OSR fans clone old systems or create their own inspired by said systems. It's a vibe you'll get once you play a game inspired by it, be it DnD books or World of Darkness.

As for what system Ashes Without Numbers uses, it is a fully original system that follows OSR philosophy. Sine Nomine also made it so that Ashes Without Number can seamlessly blend into other games in the Without Number series. Perhaps some cataclysmic cosmic event in Stars Without Number can be used to lead into a campaign of Ashes Without Number.

Sine Nomine's dedication to providing fun yet deep systems for its fans is part of why Kevin Crawford's one-man publishing shop has stayed relevant for so long. There's also a deluxe edition that offers more zany rules, characters, and classes. Techno wizards, power armor, and hub settlements can be yours if you decide to pay extra.

