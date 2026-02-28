There's a board game about Portland International Airport now, and it's surprisingly adorable

Perhaps it's because I'm British, and not American, but when I first heard that there was a board game called 'PDX', I had absolutely no clue what it was about. Is it an acronym for Pokémon Dance Xtreme? Pretty dreadful xylophones? Please don't Xerox? For better or worse, it's none of these things. Apparently, PDX is a commonly used shorthand for referring to Portland International Airport, which is now getting its very own board game.

I'll be honest, the idea of a board game based on the aviation industry initially seemed pretty dry to me. Fortunately, PDX coats its components in plenty of color, giving it a vibrancy that effectively sells its holiday aesthetic. This playful art design ensures that PDX doesn't lose itself in the cloudy beige color schemes that make some other tabletop titles feel more like spreadsheet than games.

In PDX, every player takes charge of a different airline that's aiming to become Portland's best. It's a worker placement game where you'll also be putting suitcases down on the board that grant you bonus actions in the future.

You'll plot out the routes that your planes will take, and then schedule flights. Different destinations provide variable rewards, and while more distant locales give you more points, you'll need to upgrade your planes so that they're ready for long haul flights, in order to rake in the biggest rewards.

The PDX Kickstarter campaign is currently running. Three backing tiers are available, creatively titled Economy class, Business Class, and First Class. Backing at the Economy Class level for $64 (£47) will net you a copy of the game, as well as two mini expansions. Going for Business Class is $84 (£62) and adds in some deluxe wooden components. Finally, First Class costs $108 (£80) and includes a playmat, enamel pins, and five art postcards.

Is PDX the airport board game you've always been waiting for, or do you think it seems a bit plain? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.

If you're looking for more adventures, check out our list of the best board games to buy in 2026.