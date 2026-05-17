Become a pirate and battle dragons in this ship building board game

The mission statement of Pirates Dragons Treasure is fairly succinctly summarized by its title. You're a pirate, you're going to battle some dragons, and take their treasure. This Dragon Battling Board Game initially launched in 2022, but it's just come back to Kickstarter to crowdfund a second edition. Let's dive in and see what it's all about.

Describing itself as a 'swashbuckling adventure for 2-6 players', Pirates Dragons Treasure is designed to be a lightweight competitive experience, with 20-40 minute long game sessions that can be extended based on the number of dragons that you want to fight.

Every player chooses a captain, each of whom possesses a unique ability, and then works on assembling a crew and upgrading their ship, so that they'll be ready to face off against a dragon in a decisive boss battle.

Once a player feels ready, they can choose to attack the dragon at the end of their turn. Winning this fight will either end the game or bring on the next dragon, depending on how long you want your play session to be.

The core of the strategy here is to strike a balance between building a ship that's strong enough to take on the dragon, but also not spending too long building the perfect ocean bound battle engine, because then another player will sweep in first and take all of the glory.

The Kickstarter for the second edition of Pirates Dragons Treasure is live from now until May 28th. The game is available for $45 (34), but you can also buy it alongside a 'Coldspire booster pack', which contains additional dragons, cards, and captains, for $55 (£42).

If you've got any swashbuckling board game tales, you're welcome to share them over on the Wargamer Discord.

You can also check out our list of the best board games, and see how many of your favorites made the cut.