Rule Wonderland in this chess-inspired board game

Queen Alice is a delightfully illustrated board game that brings together chess, and a contest for the favor of the ruler of Wonderland.

The box art of Queen Alice, a board game about chess and Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland stories.
Ben Macready Avatar

Updated:

Board games 
Google Preferred Source Button

As board games go, it's hard to get more influential than chess. It's not the oldest game out there, Go is more than a millennium older, but Chess still predates Monopoly by roughly five centuries. Many games have taken important lessons from it across the ages. We even made a list of some of our favorite chess-like board games. The latest in the long line of titles shaped by Chess is Queen Alice, a Lewis Carroll-inspired game of tactical coronation-preparation beyond the looking glass.

Neither of the players engaged in this game actually controls the titular Queen Alice. Instead, you're both put in charge of competing color coded court factions. One red, and one white.

The center of the game area is dominated by a chessboard. During each turn, you'll move one of your pieces across this grid, following the same movement rules used in chess (bishops move diagonally, knights jump around in L shapes, etc). Rather than just navigating the board in order to attack your opponent, instead you'll be maneuvering your pieces to activate the effects of different squares on the board.

Every row of the chessboard corresponds to a different type of resource, while every column corresponds to a mini game. The resources that you earn can be spent in order to advance in these mini games, and whoever performs the best in these games earns Alice's favor. Whoever Alice favors the most wins when she is crowned the queen of Wonderland at the end of the game.

That's a fairly brief rundown of the game's central systems (there's a lot to this one). If you're looking to dive a bit deeper, you can check out this rules video.

YouTube Thumbnail

Queen Alice is currently crowdfunding on Gamefound. $56 (£42) will get you a copy of the base game. An upgraded edition, featuring deluxe wooden components, is available for $68 (£51).

If you're looking for an adventure, the Wargamer Discord server is like a Wonderland for tabletop fans of all kinds. Or, you can have a look at our guide to the best board games in 2026.

Ben has been playing card games since primary school. When it comes to Magic: the Gathering, He knows his Bogles from his Cawblades, and he still has his copy of the Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Gameboy lying somewhere around. You can find more from Ben on EDHREC, Superjump, Card Gamer and Youtube. (He/Him).

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.