Stylish new Kickstarter board game pits saboteurs against occupiers in WW2 Paris

Liberation, a new asymmetrical espionage board game funding on Kickstarter, has impressed backers with its granular game design and gritty World War Two visuals.

Although the game has already funded, achieving $28,928 (£21,495) of its approximately $23,000 (£17,129) goal (at time of writing), there are still 18 more days to go on its Kickstarter campaign. This means that enterprising strategy fans looking to get their hands on a copy for themselves still have plenty of time to get in on the ground floor.

Liberation follows the French resistance against Nazi occupiers in World War Two and has players take on the role of French freedom fighters or fascist authoritarians in a ruthless struggle for the Paris' future. The base game includes five scenarios, culminating in a final battle for the liberation of Paris.

Liberation is designed with slick, rapid gameplay in mind where players compete in a tug-of-war system. The Nazi occupiers rush to arrest and quash the resistance while the freedom fighters rush to finish missions and loosen the fascists' grip on power. The game accommodates between one and four players and is designed with accessibility and depth in mind. Should Liberation deliver on its promises, it could potentially earn a place on our best strategy board games or best historical board games lists.

If you're interested in getting your hands on Liberation, three tiers are still available for potential backers. For $44.95 (£33.40), you can get your hands on the base game. This contains the core box and its associated stretch goals. For $81.83 (£60.81) you'll get the 'Full Liberation gameplay' package, complete with the core box, the Alpine Expansion, the D-Day expansion and every stretch goal. These expansions are well worth a look for history buffs. Lastly, for $97.96 ($72.80), fans can back to the 'All-in' level. This includes everything in the gameplay package as well as acrylic tokens and two neoprene mats.

