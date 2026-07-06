Get up to 70% off incredible games in Osprey's RPG, wargame, and board game sale

For the whole of July, Osprey Games - best known for the Undaunted series of board games - is offering deep discounts of up to 70% in its summer TTRPG, wargame, and board game sale. The Wargamer team has tested a lot of those games, so I thought I'd share the benefit of our experience and pick out the deals that should be on your radar.

For clarity, this isn't a sponsored post or one where we'll make money from affiliate sales (not that we're too good for that - we just don't have that sort of arrangement with Osprey). The sale is live on on both the US and UK Osprey webstore until the end of July 31.

In the board game category, 2025's Ofrenda is a steal at $18, marked down by 70%. Up to four players will build Day of the Dead 'Ofrenda' tableaux to please the ghosts of their ancestors, and the gorgeous painterly portraits of each family member give the game a real cosy charm.

Don't let that cosiness fool you - the gameplay is a brain-melting optimization puzzle as you attempt to wrangle your oh-so-picky deceased relatives into a seating arrangement they don't all hate.

Despite a relatively paltry 30% discount, Threaded is still well worth considering; my colleague Mollie recently gave it a very positive review and a place on our guide to the best board games. It's a lightweight, cut-throat game with strategy and luck in equal measures, and an unusual and adorable theme - needlecraft.

With a 50% discount and going for $17.50, General Orders: Sengoku Jidai is an incredible strategy board game for two players. Sitting on the cusp of a thematic game and an abstract game, players control rival Shoguns warring across a dense little map of Japan: check out my full review to see me heaping praise on it.

Also among the 50% discounted titles are two spin-offs from the Undaunted series: Line of Fire Burnt Moon, a distillation of the core rules with a novel sci-fi theme that plays in 30 minutes or less; and Battle of Britain, which my colleague Matt gave a positive review to.

Over in wargames, the title with the biggest discount is also my favorite - The Doomed by Chris McDowell, discounted by 70% and just $10.50 for the hardback rules. It's a rules-light system built from the ground up to encourage kitbashing, a mixture of PVP scenarios and PVE horror hunting that reliably generates ridiculous quantities of chaos - you can find my full review here.

The other wargames in the sale all have 30% discounts on their print copies - maybe not the price for an impulse buy, but if you've wanted to pick up Dragon or Xenos Rampant, Gaslands, or Burrows and Badgers, now's a good time.

I'm less familiar with Osprey's TTRPG selection - the main distinction for the publisher is that all of its games have original rules systems, and the genres they cover reflect the broad interests of their authors. In the 70% discount band we've got Untamed Worlds, a sci-fi game of anthropomorphic animal space adventurers, and the dieselpunk retrofuturism of Tomorrow City; at 50% off there's the Robin Hood inspired The Hooded Man, semi-cooperative two player RPG Two Sides to the Coin, and the gritty 'industrial' sci-fi RPG Pressure; and there's a stack more at 30% off.

Are there any great titles in the sale that I've missed? Share your insights with the Wargamer Discord community!