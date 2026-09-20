Sci-fi horror board game from Pandemic veteran gets crowdfunder for legacy mode

No ominous sci-fi corridor is complete without the prospect of a murderous xenoform lurking in the shadows. The Nemesis series of board games from designer Awaken Realms capitalizes on this truth, having you square off against numerous horrors in the void of space. However, in a new move for the series, the latest incarnation of Nemesis, Nemesis: Legacy, is intent on crafting a long-form campaign narrative over many games, aiming to double down on immersion and player agency.

Nemesis: Legacy comes to us in the form of a crowdfunding campaign currently due to begin in early October. However, the page already offers plenty of information as to what we might expect from the game proper. The title promises different kinds of player characters (called crewmembers), each of which can evolve and develop over the course of the campaign. Across a game of Nemesis: Legacy, you can heavily customize your player character, using a modular board to assign portraits, ranks, and items as you like. There are clear RPG elements at play here.

The crowdunder promises over 35 hours of branching story missions which remain "fully replayable" thanks to what the developer calls a "recharge pack" which allows players to restart the campaign. What's more, Nemesis: Legacy boasts a gorgeous collection of miniatures, ranging from crewmembers themselves to upsetting horrors known as 'Intruders'. The crewmembers and Intruders from Nemesis: Legacy are also playable in previous versions of Nemesis, adding versatility for long-time fans.

Game designer Rob Daviau has played a significant role in the design process for Nemesis: Legacy. For the uninitiated, Daviau has worked on a range of impressive board games including Pandemic: Legacy, one of the first 'legacy campaign' titles of its scale, and Ticket To Ride, which earned a place on our best board games list with its elegant mechanics and charming aesthetic.

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