Small Time Heroes is a cozy Slay the Spire inspired board game

Whether you prefer to play them online or your tabletop, roguelikes are always incredibly popular. There are few roguelikes that have had a bigger impact than Slay the Spire, which straddles both worlds, existing as both a Video Game and a Board Game. Small Time Heroes wears its Slay the Spire inspiration on its sleeve, and offers a light weight alternative to its hefty table filling predecessor. It's currently crowdfunding both a reprint of its first edition, and a new expansion pack.

Like most roguelike deckbuilding games, in Small Time Heroes you'll be starting out with a weak deck of cards that you'll gradually be trashing, upgrading, and replacing as the game goes on.

Play occurs spread over several in-game days. Every day, waves of enemies attack, and you fend them off, before clashing with a big, bad boss monster.

Enemies attack using an "intent deck" that contains a series of symbols, corresponding to each foe. The back of each intent card shows a selection of symbols that might come up, so you're able to anticipate who might attack, but you're never able to know with 100% certainty.

The original version of the game "Sword & Shadow" allows players to pilot either a warrior or a rogue. The new standalone "Spirit and Spells" expansion lets you control a wizard or a cleric. Both iterations of the game offer a selection of different boss battles, from sinister dogs to slimy undead ooze monsters.

On the project's Gamefound page, both expansions can be purchased for $78 (£58). You can also pick them up individually for $39 (£29). A print-and-play version of Spirit and Spells is available for $5 (£3.74).

Do you like roguelikes, or are you not really a fan of randomization? give us your takes in the Wargamer Discord.

For more card combining madness, check our list of the best deckbuilding games, or our collection of the most fun card games to play in 2026.