Darrington Press, the tabletop games imprint for Critical Role, has a new title on the way, and preorders just opened up. Solar Gardens is a tile-based board game set in a high-tech, utopian future.

Players are tasked with building a rooftop garden powered by sustainable energy sources. In practice, they do this by grabbing tiles and placing them in just the right places to score big.

Like many tile games, in Solar Gardens each player has their own board, and is competing with their friends for the same tiles. Each cardboard quadrilateral depicts a number of elements like sculptures, small habitats, paths, and energy sources, and each of these can score points depending on how it's placed on the board.

For instance, solar panels want to be plonked down in columns and wind turbines in rows, while habitats score for matching pairs, with an extra bonus for having one of every type. The strategy comes in building the most harmonious, synergistic combination you can when you have only limited control over what tiles you can access.

Solar Gardens sits 2-5 players and apparently takes 30-45 minutes to play (so I'd guess an hour. For some reason I always find these estimates are too short. Maybe I just play with chatterboxes.)

Befitting a game with such a green theme, Solar Gardens is made with biodegradable components, and thanks to a collaboration with the National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program, helps to fund the reforestation of US national parks.

Solar Gardens is officially releasing on July 31, 2025 but preorders began on July 1. It can be purchased for $45/£45 at Critical Role's online store, as well as some local game stores.

What do you think of the art style? I find the Solarpunk pics in the trailer a treat, but for some reason the tiles themselves leave me cold. You can share your opinion with us over at our Discord. And while you're here, you also need to learn about the very best board games in the business.