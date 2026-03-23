Get these unmissable board games for under $10 in the Spring Steam sale

It's Steam sale o'clock once again, and that means another round of absolute bargains for board game lovers. Plenty of the best board games now have PC versions, from beginner-friendly gateway games to the most innovative titles in the modern hobby. I'm a fan of deep discounts, so I've scoured Steam for the cheapest board games that are absolutely worth playing.

Here are the certified excellent board games on sale for less than $10:

Splendor

Splendor was already a pretty cheap PC game, but it's now 80% off. At just $1.99, you can grab this classic card game for less than a coffee. You'll play as merchants juggling wealth and prestige as you trade gems for assets for more gems, and so on ad infinitum. It's a simple yet strategic game of economy and careful drafting, and few merchants worth their gems could resist such an enchanting price.

Carcassonne

Tile-drafting game Carcassonne is the next-cheapest deal, with a 70% discount slashing its price to just $2.99. This was the title that originally got me into board games, and while that was many, many years ago, Carcassonne has aged like a fine French wine. Whether you're totally new to board games or just want a comfy slippers game on your PC, this is worth grabbing.

Root

Root, the wargame that got me into wargames, is only $5.24 after a 65% discount. You don't have to be an outraged revolutionary mouse to see that's a steal. This innovative asymmetric board games sees your adorable animal army vying for control of the wood. Each faction is unique and interesting (especially if you invest in the DLCs, which are also on sale). Few games compare to Root, and the PC port is pretty high-quality.

Spirit Island

Spirit Island is the most thematic board game in this list, and its 60% discount means you can nab it for $9.99. You'll play as elemental spirits working together to scare invaders away from your island. Board games were, for a long time, drowning in themes that encouraged capitalist, colonialist expansion. Spirit Island is a breath of fresh air in comparison - and, handily, it's great fun to play.

Wingspan

I've sunk an eye-watering 125 hours into Wingspan on PC. There's just something utterly engrossing about this bird-themed engine-builder. Maybe it's the soothing guitar that plays while you gather eggs and food. Perhaps it's the calm voice that shares bird facts when you attract new bird cards to your habitat. Or maybe it's the gradual yet exciting way your board expands and becomes more powerful as you play. This is a modern classic, and $9.99 is a stellar price of entry.

The Castles of Burgundy

The Castles of Burgundy is a snappy dice-rolling, tile-placing game with a surprising amount of strategy. It's a solid introduction to the sprawling eurogame genre, where every tactical turn counts. It's also only $7.49 after a 50% price drop, so now's a great time to put your brain to the test. Buy the right settlements, expand your land, and pray the luck of the dice is on your side - or pay off some workers who can tip the odds in your favor.

Tabletop Simulator

Tabletop Simulator isn't itself a board game. Instead, it's a platform that hosts all manner of board game mods. That makes it a treasure trove where you can find digital versions of just about any board game you can think of. The controls and visuals are a little clunky, but that's a small price to pay for so much board game access. Given it's currently 50% cheaper at $9.99, said price is even smaller.

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