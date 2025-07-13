The Boards & Cards Summer Bundle Bash on Steam has incredible tabletop deals

Digital board games remain quite popular despite their paradoxical nature. While nothing beats a face-to-face board game with friends, real life has a way of interfering with board game night. In such cases, a healthy library of tabletop classics and card games will set you up for a fun night. The Boards & Cards Summer Bundle Bash on Steam, which runs from July 10th to July 25th, features amazing board games bundled up for your convenience.

The sale features time-limited bundles exclusive to the event, as well as some regular bundles featuring special event discounts. My favorite bundle from the time-limited bunch is Unmatched Digital Edition and Exploding Kittens 2. These two are some of the best board games I've played in terms of absurd fun.

Unmatched is a treat to play, in large part thanks to how it embraces its goofiness. Players face off with fighters from a hilariously diverse range of sets. All that silliness is backed by a surprisingly serious tactical game, which adds to the absurdity. The digital version of Unmatched currently features 14 sets, ranging from Bram Stoker's Dracula to Bigfoot. As more sets are released, the game's matchups will only get deeper.

If card games that play like hot cat-tato are more your speed, Exploding Kittens 2 is the game for you. Cats are chaotic creatures, so it only makes sense that they would get one of the most chaotic card games. The sequel to the fiery feline hit features even more ways to ruin your friendship. The digital version also adds some fun animations to the iconic card art, as well as customizable avatars.

Here are some other fun game duos from the Board & Cards Summer Bundle Bash on Steam:

Concordia + A Game of Thrones: The Board Game (55% off)

Tokaido + Love Letter (70% off)

Dawnmaker + Scythe (40% off)

Istanbul + Splendor (60% off)

Charterstone + Spirit Island (70% off)

Once again, these deals end on July 25, Friday, so get them while you can.

