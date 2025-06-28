As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The best tabletop game deals in the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Steam Summer Sale features plenty of tabletop goodness on deep discounts, and players should definitely roll their chances on these deals.

Banner for Steam Summer Sale
The Steam Summer Sale is happening right now, and everyone's wallet is crying to be emptied for tabletop board games.  As anybody who's tried to get a board game night going knows, it can be a massive chore to go face-to-face. Sometimes, you just want some board game fun conveniently available with a click of a button. These tabletop games are on the Steam Summer Sale right now, and you should grab them before the sale ends on July 10, 2025.

Steam Summer Sale - Tabletop Simulator with fantasy miniatures

Before any of the dedicated board game adaptations,  one title must be part of every tabletop fan's Steam Library. Tabletop Simulator is exactly what it sounds like: a literal tabletop where players can play actual board games in a physics sandbox. From classics like Chess to the complexities of Dungeons and Dragons, every game under the sun has a fan-created mod in Tabletop Simulator.

Steam Summer Sale - victory screen for Dune Imperium

Moving on to adaptations, Dune: Imperium takes the epic strategy game to Steam screens. Channel your inner Lisan Al Gaib and lead an army to control the universe in this hybrid deck builder. Whether you aim to bring peace or cement your conquest, Dune: Imperium is well worth any strategy game fan's time. Plus, who doesn't love spices?

Steam Summer Sale Tabletop Games - Screenshot of woodland wargame Root

Another noteworthy adaptation is Root, an asymmetrical woodland warfare strategy game adapted for digital play. Four factions, led by adorable woodland critters, vie for control of the massive forest. Industrial cats, ancient birds, communist rabbits, and rogueish raccoons make for a weirdly wholesome wargame.

Steam Summer Sale Tabletop Games - Citizen Sleeper dialogue screen

Finally, one cannot go wrong with the Citizen Sleeper series. As a struggling laborer in a gritty cyberpunk space station, the player must make choices and roll the dice to determine their future. Few other games can match the vibe of the Citizen Sleeper games. They truly feel like solo RPG sessions with a smooth-voiced GM, and it's worth any TTRPG fan's time.

Gab is a naturally playful and talkative writer with a particular interest in D&D, Warhammer 40k, and indie tabletop games. They adore the chance to write about these things every chance they get, be it for Wargame, their personal blog, Dicebreaker, or ScreenRant. (They/Them)