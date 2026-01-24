Grab the new Wingspan and Viticulture board game expansions early and at a discount from the Stonemaier webstore

The board games Wingspan Americas and Viticulture: Bordeaux both launched earlier this week on the Stonemaier Games webstore. Until the end of this weekend, they are both available at a reduced price and can be purchased directly from Stonemaier before they are available from other vendors.

I would explain what Wingspan is here, but I suspect that would be redundant since the bird collecting board game might just be more popular than ornithology itself. Wargamer recently covered the Americas expansion, which adds a selection of albatrosses, hummingbirds, and flamingos to bring some new color to your avian escapades.

Viticulture, meanwhile, is a game about wine making that is now travelling up from Italy to France with its new Bordeaux expansion, which we reported on just over a week ago. Viticulture: Bordeaux includes an alternative board that provides a sleeker and faster wine making experience.

The Stonemaier Games webstore is offering launch discounts for both of these titles. Wingspan Americas costs $25 (£18), down five dollars from its $30 (£22) asking price. Viticulture: Bordeaux is available for $19 (£14) compared to its recommended retail price of $25 (£18).

By becoming a 'Stonemaier Champion', which involves paying an annual $15 (£12) subscription, you can secure a further 20% discount on your order. You also receive a monthly newsletter. as well as advanced delivery for your purchases from the webstore.

Remember that neither of these expansion are stand-alone. You'll need to pick up a copy of their base games in order to play with either of them. Bundles are available, though, that provide both these expansions alongside their initial installment. Just like you'd pair up a glass of red wine with a slice of beef.

Are you glad to see Wingspan coming to America, and Viticulture making its way to France? Share your takes with us in the Wargamer Discord.

For more tabletop recommendations, have a look at our list of the best board games of 2026.