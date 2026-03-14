Grab 25 of the darkest fantasy TTRPG books for 90% off on Fanatical

Dark fantasy and tabletop RPGs are a match made in heaven (or hell, depending on your tastes). Thematically, it drips with lore and flavor, nameless gods and dark woods that drown players in a rich atmosphere. Mechanically, they trend towards OSR philosophy, with gritty combat that threatens death with every encounter. Symbaroum is a prime example of what a dark fantasy TTRPG should be.

Thanks to Fanatical, you can experience it yourself at a very low price.

Free League Publishing partners up with Fanatical for a massive sale on Symbaroum. For $14.99, you can grab 25 of the best sourcebooks and assets for the dark fantasy RPG. That's 90% off of $283 worth of content. As always with Fanatical, there are also tiers if you just want to dabble, with the lowest at only $1.

The world of Symbaroum is primarily set in the vast forest of Davokar. Players take on the role of treasure hunters exploring the shadowy woods, as they battle dark denizens and uncover even darker secrets. While those who dwell within may seem like the classical D&D races, the harsher world made them ruthless. If the Forgotten Realms are a bit too lightbright, Symbaroum is a great and moody alternative.

Mechanically, Symbaroum utilizes a D20 system, built for fast-paced and deadly gameplay. The rules are simple enough that game masters can easily adjust the system for their own style. The modularity of abilities is especially fun, and grants players tons of options for experimentation. Still, it's the deep lore of Symbaroum that makes it one of the most beloved tabletop RPGs a decade later.

Here are some of the must-have books from the Symbaroum Dark Fantasy RPG Bundle.

Symbaroum: Quick-Start

Symbaroum: Treasure Hunts in Davokar

Symbaroum: Core Rulebook

Symbaroum: Yndaros, The Darkest Star

Symbaroum: Adventure Collection

The Symbaroum Dark Fantasy RPG Bundle sale ends on April 29, 2026.

Every gritty adventure needs experienced companions, and the Wargamer Discord has plenty of tabletop veterans to recruit.