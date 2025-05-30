CMON sells three major board game lines after layoffs and production freezes

Tabletop Tycoon has acquired three board game lines from CMON, a press release from May 28 has announced. CMON, whose recent financial troubles have resulted in delayed financial reporting and layoffs, has sold Blood Rage, Rising Sun, and ANKH: Gods of Egypt to the tabletop competitor. "We look forward to reissuing, remastering, and extending these lines into the future", Tabletop Tycoon CEO Dan Yarrington says in Wednesday's press release.

We last heard from CMON, publisher of some of the best board games on the modern scene, in late April. It had announced staff layoffs and that it would be "pausing all future game development and new crowdfunding campaigns".

Trump's tariffs on China (which have a major impact on board games, to the point where somebody is trying to sue the president) were cited as a major impact. However, the company was already showing signs of financial strife when the tariffs were announced. CMON's shares were frozen on Hong Kong's stock exchange on April 1 after the company failed to publish its financial results for the year ending December 2024.

Alongside CMON's three miniature wargames, Tabletop Tycoon has apparently acquired two additional tabletop games, Arcadia Quest and Starcadia Quest. Tabletop Tycoon is a company with several publishing imprints, including Starling Games, Victory Point Games, Flying Meeple, and Sparkworks. Its most famous title is the fantasy strategy board game Everdell.

Everdell is also the cause of a notable controversy for Tabletop Tycoon, as in 2020, Tabletop Tycoon came under fire from fans for reportedly sending cease and desists to Etsy accounts selling fan-made Everdell accessories. CEO Dan Yarrington was also involved in further controversy in 2018 when he was allegedly found guilty of Breach of Contract while operating as co-owner of Myriad Games.

