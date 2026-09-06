This Crowdfunder aims to revive a 45-year-old medieval strategy board game

It's curious to see older titles return to the spotlight. Fief is a granular game of strategy, warfare, and diplomacy promising a grounded experience rooted in a fictionalized medieval world. You take on the role of nobles, making alliances, bringing new lords into play, buying troops and buildings, and working to control the map by any means necessary. It's an old and tested formula, but a new crowdfunding campaign from publisher International Team aims to slap some new barding on this old warhorse.

The campaign has already raised nearly $100,000 (£73,900) and stands at 273% of the initial funding goal. International Team promises a "beautifully produced and enriched version of the game: painted with new care, improved for today's table and expanded with new features while keeping the heart that made Fief so memorable."

As you might expect from a crowdfunder, there is a range of different pledge levels from which to choose. The Fief France Pledge will set you back €69 ($80) and includes the Fief: France base game and the Teutonic Knights expansion. Those who might prefer the more roughshod feel of Anglo-Saxon England can instead go for the Fief England Pledge at the same price. Notably, the latter pledge does not include any expansions.

The Fief: France All-in and Fief: England All-in pledges will both set you back €149 ($173). The former contains the Fief: France base game, Teutonic Knights, the Crusades Expansion, some nifty plastic buildings and coins, as well as a dedicated playmat. The latter offers the Fief: England base game, an expansion pack containing six expansions, and the customary mat, coins, and buildings.

Those looking for the complete experience can offer up €229 ($266) for the Fief Royal Pledge. This includes everything in both of the All-in pledges outlined above.

Though it's not yet on our best board games list, the campaign is well worth a look for any fans of medieval politics or knights in shining armor.

Pledge your fealty or find rival nobles on the Wargamer Discord.