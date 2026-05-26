11 hot board games I'm most excited to try at UK Games Expo

It's officially the week of UK Games Expo, our humble island's largest dedicated board gaming convention. At last, a chance to try the best board games of the season without having to get on a plane! Wargamer is going to be there, and naturally, we're pretty hyped about it.

I'll be flying solo with the Wargamer flag, so I doubt I'll get a chance to demo everything I'm excited about. But god damn, am I going to try my best. Amidst industry catch-up meetings and spicy interviews, I'll be gunning for a game of these new releases:

An Infamous Traffic

Cole Wehrle is, in my opinion, one of the most exciting designers in tabletop. His previous works, from Root to Arcs to John Company to Molly House, were elegant, profound, and innovative.

An Infamous Traffic originally released in 2016, but Wehrle hasn't been shy about the fact he's working on a second edition of the 19th-century opium wars game. With Wehrle attending this year's UKGE, I'm hopeful I'll get a glimpse of his new project. Either that, or the work he's doing on expanding Oath - that sounds pretty exciting, too.

Kingdoms Forlorn: Dragons, Devils, and Kings

Kingdoms Forlorn is a vast, hefty dungeon-crawler that released in 2025. Offering hundreds of hours of story-focused gameplay and tactical battles, it sits firmly in the same camp as the Gloomhavens and Frosthavens of the world. And I adore both those titles.

I missed out on the campaign game last year, but there's still time for me to see if this title deserves its overwhelmingly positive BoardGameGeek ratings.

For the Gods

Slated for a 2026 release, Mighty Board's For the Gods! As an area control game where you'll compete to build the most divine temples to your favorite Greek Gods. It's apparently on the lighter side of strategy board games, but early testers have vouched for its potential.

Container

Container is a complex economic board game that, at this point, is almost 20 years old. Allplay are updating the complex classic, and UKGE is one of our first chances to glimpse the hotly-anticipated remaster.

I've never personally played the original, but I'm well aware of its passionate, existing fanbase. Hopefully, UKGE will give me a chance to see what the fuss is all about.

Cult of the Lamb: The Board Game

I'm very cynical when it comes to videogame board games. I've also never played more than five minutes of Cult of the Lamb. Why, then, would I be interested in a board game adaptation?

Well, because I'm a journalist, and it's my job to be nosy. But also, board games like Slay the Spire have proved me wrong in the past. Videogame board games can be brilliant. Fingers crossed Cult of the Lamb is more than just licensed milquetoast.

Sanibel

Sanibel is the latest soothing nature board game from Wingspan designer Elizabeth Hargrave. You're building a 'bag' of seashells you've collected while walking the beach, and they score differently depending on how they land in your collection. UKGE's awards body reckons it's the family game of the year.

Sanibel released at the start of 2026, and it's already widely available at retail, but I just haven't found time to check it out yet. Fingers crossed that UKGE gives me the chance I've been waiting for.

Tenby

Another 2025 release that slipped me by, Tenby is a light strategy game where you draft landmarks to make the best possible town. It's inspired by the real-world Wales town, which is only down the road from my Welsh home. That personal connection makes me extra keen to see how this board game represents Wales!

Tally Up

Flip 7 is my go-to introductory board game, so naturally, I'm excited to see what designer Eric Olsen does next. That next thing is Tally Up, a 2026 dice game that, like Flip 7, is all about pushing your luck.

Existing BoardGameGeek reviews are mixed, but I'm not letting that put me off too much. There were many dramatically negative scores for Flip 7 With A Vengeance, and I found that to be a cruel, brutal delight of a card game.

Drillers

Czech Games Edition (Codenames, SETI) is pretty consistent as far as board game publishers go. Plus, its 2026 title Drillers comes with absolutely adorable minis. I'm already enticed.

Gameplay-wise, this is a mid-weight exploration game where you'll drill deep into abandoned mines, uncovering new threats and treasures as you go. At first glance, sounds a bit like Lost Ruins of Arnak with more crucial resource management.

Tedoku

I'm a Sudoku nut; I can think of few more relaxing activities than writing numbers in boxes. This means Ares Games' 2025 title Tedoku should be right up my alley. It's a roll-and-write party game where you'll flip cards, roll dice, and try to squeeze tetromino-style shapes into a Sudoku grid.

Escape the Ghost Train

I love all things spooky, and Escape the Ghost Train certainly fits the bill. It's a push-your-luck game from Beardy Boo Games that hits Kickstarter later this year, and honestly, I don't know too much more about it. But its striking neon art style, which reminds me of cult classics like Beetlejuice and Return of the Living Dead, has me desperate to learn more.

Are you going to UK Games Expo? Let me know what you're most excited to play in the Wargamer Discord.