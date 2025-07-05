A ton of banging board games are half price in WizKids' Independence Day sale

Tabletop company WizKids has several of its critically acclaimed board games on a Red, White, and Blue sale this Independence Day weekend. Adventurous tabletop enthusiasts should take advantage of these discounts, and fast, because the sale will end this weekend, on July 6, 2025, 11:59 pm!

The sale is site-wide, and there are tons of tabletop games to choose from. Some of the best Dungeons and Dragons board games are well-represented, plus all those fancy miniatures. D&D-adjacents also make their way here, from Pathfinder to Critical Role. However, these tabletop RPGs aren't the focus today. Instead, we want to spotlight some more off-the-box games.

My personal favorite from the sale is the Japanese horror board game "Hako Onna." As a certified horror movie buff, I adore Japanese ghost stories. Pale ladies crawling on all fours, desperately seeking vengeance for a wrongful death, that's the type of stuff that keeps me up at night. Hako Onna perfectly captures the vibe of a Japanese horror movie in board game form.

The game is essentially "hide-and-seek", with players having to utilize stealth, speed, and luck to avoid the Hako Onna's gaze. Meet the Hako Onna even once, and you are doomed. The best part? One of the players IS the Hako Onna, which adds an extra layer of competitive tension between the survivors and the spirits.

For those more interested in the best strategy games, two favorites on sale come to mind. Star Trek: Frontiers is an exploration game where players must investigate a strange new region and settle conflicts straight out of the classic series. With scenarios for cooperative, competitive, and solo play, this is the perfect strategy game for every Trekkie.

The other notable game is Clash of Cultures, which is essentially a board game version of Civilization. Four players compete to advance their civilizations and leave their mark on the world with Wonders. Anybody who's played the Civilization games will find themselves right at home in this empire builder.

You can check out the rest of the Red, White, and Blue sale on the WizKids website and see which games are your flavor of freedom.

