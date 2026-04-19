The $9 million Brass: Pittsburgh board game Kickstarter just won't end

Roxley Games, the folks behind the crunchy industrial board game powerhouse Brass: Birmingham, have garnered a huge amount of public support for their next title: Brass: Pittsburgh. Though its highly successful Kickstarter should have already ended, a final twist from Roxley has kept the ball rolling on the campaign, which has now amassed over $9 million (£6.67 million).

The twist is simple: every new backer resets a 10-minute tracker counting down to the campaign's end. This means that, so long as a new pledge comes in within the 10-minute window, the campaign will continue.

Given Brass: Pittsburgh's ambition and the legacy of its critically acclaimed predecessor, Brass: Birmingham, public interest in the title is high.

Brass: Birmingham is a key part of our pantheon of the very best board games. The game is deliciously atmospheric, artfully recreating and embodying the ruthless, cutthroat planning and backstabbing that underpinned the industrial revolution. It is crunchy, unforgiving, and a quintessential Eurogame. To us, it's a must-play for fans of the genre.

Brass: Pittsburgh promises to further iterate on the formula (which, itself, received some tune-ups in Brass: Lancashire). Oil pipelines, prospecting, market connections, and powerful endgame "Crown Jewel" industries promise to spice up an already-heated strategic meal.

As you might expect from a prolific Kickstarter campaign, a wide range of bundles is available. The Collector's Editions of Brass: Birmingham, Brass: Pittsburgh, and Brass: Lancashire are all available for $125 (£92.65), with the full collection coming to $350 (£259.43). These boast a wide range of extra bells and whistles, including Hardwood Tokens, Dual-Layer Boards, and high-quality game cards.

That said, those looking for a thrifty option can settle for Brass Pittsburgh: Essentials Edition for $79 (£58.56), which stands as a less fancy incarnation of the game.

If you're a fan of deep, rewarding Eurogames, I strongly urge you to check out the campaign before it comes to a final close.

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