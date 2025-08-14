The world's favorite board game, Brass: Birmingham, gets a sequel

Brass: Birmingham, the best-ranked board game in the world, is getting a younger sibling. Brass: Pittsburgh will be the third instalment in the Brass series. Brass: Birmingham's Gavan Brown will create the game alongside Martin Wallace, designer of the original Brass: Lancashire.

According to BoardGameGeek's ratings, Brass: Birmingham is currently considered the best board game ever made. It makes sense, then, that the sequel's announcement should be spotted first on that tabletop forum. According to the BoardGameGeek entry for Brass: Pittsburgh, it "allows you to re-experience the explosive late 19th-century industrial boom of America's Gilded Age in its northeastern 'Steel Belt' region."

Players become famous industrialists from this age, and they'll compete to construct the best railways, pipelines, steel mills, oil refineries, and so on. While the game is built around the familiar strategy board game rules of the Brass series, publisher Roxley promises "innovative new mechanisms and content".

A crowdfunding campaign for the new board game will launch on Gamefound on February 3, 2026. Until then, Roxley promises to reveal new information about Brass: Pittsburgh fortnightly, starting from August 20.

