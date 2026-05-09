An iconic JRPG-inspired DnD alternative returns with new adventures

Tabletop RPGs may have evolved quite a lot since the olden days of bashing goblins over the head with a shield, but that hasn't stopped fantasy from dominating the roster. For every esoteric TTRPG that tries ultra-crunchy mechanics in a totally original world, there are bound to be a dozen fantasy TTRPGs. With so many competing in this most classic of genres, it's doubly impressive when a project becomes critically acclaimed.

And this anime-inspired TTRPG eagerly returns to show you exactly why it deserves its accolades.

BREAK!! is a post-apocalyptic fantasy TTRPG that started with 470 pages of anime-inspired goodness. Drawing from classics such as Secret of Mana to contemporary kino like Delicious in Dungeon, BREAK!! is a love letter to Japan's particular flavor of fantasy. While there are some familiar DnD races, BREAK!! puts its own spin on every archetype. The first Kickstarter drew thousands of backers, and the creators repaid them in kind with a 470-page book that would go on to win an = prestigious ENNIE award.

The setting takes place on Outer World, a realm fractured by the ruins of the past. It's a familiar setting, but the gorgeous artwork and stellar writing showcases why these tropes work in the first place. Execution matters when working with classic ideas, and BREAK!!'s vision for its fantasy world proves its mettle.

As for the mechanics, anybody who's ever tossed a d20 before will pick up the rules very quickly. The latest Kickstarter campaign added a nifty flowchart detailing how new players can learn the game. This is best accompanied by the conveniently free 60-page preview that covers the rules and setting of BREAK!!.

As a fan of both anime and TTRPGs, I love when crossover media like this actually delves past the surface-level aesthetics. There's passion in every page of BREAK!!. With streamlined rules, new art, and a handful of fresh adventures, it's a great time to visit Outer World.

You can support BREAK!!'s latest Kickstarter campaign here.

If you're interested in the (usually) non-anime Forgotten Realms, then stay up-to-date with our DnD release schedule guide. For more TTRPG niche communities to join, the Wargamer Discord has plenty of passionate folks.