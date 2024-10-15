Move over DnD, Call of Cthulhu RPG is 93% off in time for Halloween

Halloween usually calls for ghosts and ghouls, but nothing says horror like the unknowable evils found in the Call of Cthulhu RPG. The latest Humble Bundle brings over $400 worth of eldritch horrors for just $40, a deal almost as incomprehensible as Cthulhu itself.

For the uninitiated, Call of Cthulhu isn’t your typical Dungeons and Dragons sword-and-board campaign. Instead, the player is an investigator who must uncover the terrifying mystery that befouls them, invariably one filled with dimensional terrors and occult weirdness.

Whether sunken ruins in Egypt or the hideout of a Cthulhu cultist in Victorian Britain, one thing is certain: this is one of the best horror RPGs of all time, and one to try if you like Arkham Horror from our best horror board games list.

There’s no final enemy to vanquish nor happy endings awaiting the player, so your investigators don’t know what’s heading for them. To play Call of Cthulhu is to survive against a force so ancient, simply knowing about it can shatter your psyche. These qualities help the Call of Cthulhu RPG stand out, and it really does justice to the original short stories it was inspired by.

In addition to gamebooks, the Humble Bundle sale also features fascinating lore books. For those who want more knowledge of the eldritch abominations, Malleus Monstrorum Vol. 1 is a great start. Meanwhile, the Grand Grimoire of Cthulhu Mythos Magic provides a solid breakdown of magic in the setting.

Here are some of the most notable books present in the Call of Cthulhu RPG Humble Bundle:

Call of Cthulhu Starter Set

Call of Cthulhu: Investigator Handbook

Pulp Cthulhu

Cthulhu Dark Ages: 3rd Edition

Grand Grimoire of Cthulhu Mythos Magic

The Call of Cthulhu Humble Bundle is only available until Saturday, November 2, 2024. All proceeds will go to the World Wildlife Fund, an organization dedicated to keeping our world’s menagerie of wildlife safe.

