D&D rival Call of Cthulhu offers 94% off essential sourcebooks worth $426 in this epic bundle deal

A new Humble Bundle dedicated to D&D competitor Call of Cthulhu offers many of the game's most essential books at a behemoth discount. 26 tabletop products are available for $25 - a 94% discount on their usual value of $426. Among these titles are Call of Cthulhu's core rulebooks and some of its best setting sourcebooks. Basically, you've got everything you need here to start playing.

For anyone who's unfamiliar with Call of Cthulhu, this is a dark, Lovecraftian tabletop RPG where you solve eldritch mysteries and try to avoid the gradual unraveling of your horror-exposed mind. While DnD classes come equipped with fantastical powers and heroic sensibilities, the protagonists in Call of Cthulhu are ordinary people (albeit those a little more aware of the universe's unknowable cosmic horrors). It's a D100 system that's pretty punishing when it comes to skills and combat, but many variants of the rules adjust the scale of brutality to suit their setting and storytelling goals.

Starting with the basics, this bundle offers the Investigator Handbook and a Call of Cthulhu starter set for new players. Fresh-faced GMs can take advantage of the Keeper's rulebook, a Keeper screen and Keeper deck, as well as an extra book of Keeper Tips on running games. A bestiary of mythos monsters is included, as is Pulp Cthulhu, a rules variant that's more dramatic and less deadly than a regular Cthulhu game.

Several included settings guides allow you to customize your game further. Call of Cthulhu Berlin helps you set the game in Weimar Germany, while Down Darker Trails is a Wild West setting guide. There's also Cthulhu Dark Ages, for those adventures where guns can't save you.

Beyond this, the Humble Bundle is mostly stuffed with adventures. Some are solitaire adventures, perfect for getting to grips with the rules, while others offer longer experiences for larger groups. Heck, there's even a Cthulhu coloring book thrown in.

You can see more details on the Humble Bundle page.