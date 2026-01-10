Chaotic Kickstarter card game lets you eat gnomes with piranhas

Chaos: the Card Game is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. It was designed by Andrea Chiarvesio, one of the creators of Marvel Unlimited. Its Art has been produced by Giovanni Meroni, a creator of deluxe sets of playing cards.

True to its name, Chaos's rules are chaotic yet uncomplicated. Two to four players choose a deck from one of four factions: The Depths, The Emerged Lands, Tartarus, and The Blackness.

Once everyone has picked their decks, they shuffle up and draw five cards. Then everyone plays three cards face down in columns in front of them, one to the left, one in the center, and one to the right. These cards are then flipped face up one by one, activating their effects, before they 'clash'.

Every card in the game has a 'value' printed in its top left corner. When cards 'clash' it's a simple matter of comparing their values, with higher value cards beating lower value ones.

The clashes in the left and right columns are resolved first before the clash in the center column. If a player wins the clashes in the outlying columns, then they must use the 'chaos value' of the card in their central column rather than its regular value. The chaos value of a card is higher on cards that are otherwise weaker, creating a risk vs reward trade-off. Piranahas and gnomes, for example, have low printed values but very high chaos values, allowing their strength to ramp up dramatically if you play your cards right.

Whoever wins the central clash wins the round, and they get to take the "forbidden fruit token" to indicate their victory. Control of this token changes hands as players win and lose rounds, with any rounds won using the chaos value of a card counting for twice as many points.

From the information currently available, Chaos seems simple to learn, but with a potentially interesting meta. Just how fun it will be depends on how balanced the factions are, and how much the effects of cards are capable of shaking up gameplay. You can find its Kickstarter page here.

Tell us your most chaotic card gaming stories on the Wargamer Discord.