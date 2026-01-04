Critically acclaimed Invincible card game comes back for a second season

Invincible fans are in luck, as there's a wide range of board games, card games, and other forms of tabletop entertainment to keep them engaged. There's an Invincible TTRPG on the way, a dice game, and several card games. One of those card games is about to receive a sequel, as the Invincible: Aftermath - Season 2 crowdfunding campaign gets ready to launch.

True to its name, Invincible: Aftermath - Season 2 follows the second season of the show. In a moment that spawned a million memes, Mark Greyson, or "Invincible", has just been beaten to a pulp by Omni-Man, and now he and the rest of Earth's defenders are left to pick up the pieces as new threats encroach.

The card game follows the same rules as its previous installment, Invincible: the Card Game, which are also the same as the rules of Astro Knights, another Superhero themed deckbuilding game developed by the same team at Indie Boards & Cards.

Advertising itself as a deckbuilding game that requires no shuffling, in Invincible: the Card Game, players work together to battle a variety of villains, whilst defending cities from their attacks. By using a mixture of fuel, weapon, and tech cards, players are able to engage in high stakes comic book battles. The order in which cards are played and purchased really matters, because of that no shuffling rule. When a player draws every card from their deck, they just flip their discard pile over and continue drawing from there. This means that if you can remember what order your cards are in, you'll have an advantage and be able to set up powerful combos.

This sequel adds a new "expedition" (in other words, a new campaign), along with new mechanics for bystanders, evacuation, and for giving the all clear. Just what these new mechanics will involve isn't currently known, but more information will be revealed once the Crowdfunding campaign launches on Monday, 5th January.

