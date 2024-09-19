Legendary board game Catan’s intergalactic variant is now 32% off

Catan is undoubtedly one of history’s greatest tabletop games, and its spin-off, Catan Starfarers, is just as impressive. I’ll admit, I went into my first game of Starfarers a little skeptical about the vastly different setting, but within minutes of gameplay, I realized that this sci-fi-themed Catan spin-off is just as much fun to play.

If you fancy trying your hand at this space-themed version of Catan, you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve found a great deal on this strategy board game, allowing you to nab this twist on the classic game at a 32% discount (saving you $31). At its heart, it has a lot in common with the original Catan – a deserving member of our list of the best board games in the world – only with delicious, spacey-wacey trappings and a number of unique mechanics.

Having played classic Catan many times, one thing I love about the Starfarers version of the board game is how unique the resource cards are, making for quite a different game experience. Seasoned Catan players will enjoy the refreshing spin on the classic formula but even if you’ve never played it, there’s no reason it couldn’t be your first venture into the world of Catan.

With spaceships flying around the board, a mothership to enhance, space pirates, and alien planets to explore (on top of most of the original mechanics), in a lot of ways it’s a game with more depth and nuance than its predecessor. It’s kind of like what you get from regular Catan when combined with the Seafarers and Explorers & Pirates expansions, but of course all those features are there from the get-go. It’s genuinely one of the best space board games you can play – especially at a bargain price.

