Charming, family-friendly fantasy TTRPG gets fresh Kickstarter campaign

Parents looking to share their love of TTRPGs with their young ones need look no further than this fresh Kickstarter campaign.

The Land of Eem is a delightful, accessible fantasy TTRPG which combines the pulpy action of Dungeons and Dragons with the universal charm of the Muppets. While already accessible and easy to pick up, Land of Eem has launched a fresh Kickstarter aimed at providing a family-friendly spin on the game, as well as a brand-new setting for more conventional Eem campaigns.

Dungeoneer Adventures promises an easy-to-play and easy-to-run TTRPG experience intended for younger adventurers. Fittingly, players take on the role of students at an adventuring academy as they train to become fully-fledged adventurers and earn Dungeoneering Badges.

However, older adventurers will be getting a treat of their own, too. The Underlands Sandbox adds a new, subterranean setting to Land of Eem, offering a whimsical answer to the Underdark from DnD. The supplement is bursting with quests, NPCs and plot hooks for enterprising GMs. What's more, The Underlands Sandbox is designed to be almost completely system-neutral, making it compatible with many of the best TTRPGs out there in addition to Land of Eem.

Although the campaign has raised over three times its initial funding goal of $75,000 (£55,820), it is still very much open to new backers. Those looking for digital versions of either the Underlands Sandbox or Dungeoneer Adventures can get their hands on PDF copies of either supplement for $23 (£18) and $27 (£21), respectively. For $54 (£41) plus shipping, interested parties can acquire either a physical copy of the Underlands Sandbox book or the Dungeoneer Adventures Beginners RPG Box Set, which contains maps, dice and character sheets.

Alternatively, fans can pledge $90 (£67) to get their hands on the Underlands Box Set. This includes the book itself, a map and a GM screen, in addition to the PDF. Those looking to go all out can pledge $144 (£108) for the Double Delver Set, which includes both box sets. Higher-priced tiers are available for retailers and those looking to purchase the core game, in addition to the new supplements.

